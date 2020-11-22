As The National Guard Arrives To Process Corpses, Ted Cruz Fusses About His Turkey Day

The Great State of Texas is staggering under the weight of surging coronavirus cases and deaths.

Morgues in Texas are overflowing, and the National Guard has been sent to El Paso to process bodies.

Across the state, thousands are lining up for food rations.

But the nightmarish conditions haven't stopped the state's Republican senator from keeping his Thanksgiving holiday plans on track.

Business Insider reports Sen.

Ted Cruz tweeted an insensitive graphic depicting a turkey with the words 'come and take it' below it.

The tweet suggests he has no intention of following the advice of health officials this coming holiday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts have warned that large, in-person gatherings this fall could spread the coronavirus and create another uptick in cases.