Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'

In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country.

The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has consistently made claims of widespread voter fraud--without any verifiable evidence.

Now, former New Jersey governor and Trump ally Chris Christie says the President's legal team is 'a national embarrassment.'

On ABC's 'This Week,' Christie, a Republican, said Trump's attorneys have had ample opportunities to present solid evidence of any voting irregularities.

They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but inside the courtroom they don't plead fraud and they don't argue fraud.

Chris Christie