Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:37s - Published
As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.'

CNN reports while President Donald Trump has played a lot of golf since Election Day, he hasn't answered a single question from the press.

Nor has Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, despite the White House's decision to draw down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.


