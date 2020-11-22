Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent

As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.'

CNN reports while President Donald Trump has played a lot of golf since Election Day, he hasn't answered a single question from the press.

Nor has Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, despite the White House's decision to draw down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

However, CNN reports White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed up to a press briefing on Friday--her first one in seven weeks.

In the end, however, she refused to take a question from CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, calling her an 'activist.'

Collins told CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday that no one wants to speak because Trump's still trying to overturn the election behind the scenes.