Daniil Medvedev comes back to win championship against Dominic Thiem.



Related videos from verified sources 2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 7 Recap



Dominic Thiem takes out Novak Djokovic to advance to the finals. Danill Medvedev upsets Rafael Nadal. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:13 Published 23 hours ago 2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap



Andrey Rublev takes out U.S. Open champion, Dominic Thiem, in straight sets, yet it won't be enough to get Rublev into the final four Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 00:54 Published 3 days ago 2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 4 Recap



Alexander Zverev advances to the semifinals. Novak Djokovic is eliminated by Daniil Medvedev. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:07 Published 4 days ago