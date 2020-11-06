Global  
 

Covid-19 Testing Site Holiday Hours

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Covid-19 Testing Site Holiday Hours
Covid-19 Testing Site Holiday Hours

A face covering.

Covid-19 testing site hours are changing this week due to the holiday.

This includes regional and union hospitals.

On thanksgiving day -- this thursday... testing sites at regional and union will be closed.

The covid-19 hotline will the covid-19 hotline will also be closed.

Regional's testing site will be closed friday and sunday but it will be open saturday morning.

The covid-19 hotline will also be closed saturday and sunday.

If you need to see this information again... we have it




