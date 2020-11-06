Covid-19 Testing Site Holiday Hours
Covid-19 testing site hours are changing this week due to the holiday.
This includes regional and union hospitals.
On thanksgiving day -- this thursday... testing sites at regional and union will be closed.
The covid-19 hotline will the covid-19 hotline will also be closed.
Regional's testing site will be closed friday and sunday but it will be open saturday morning.
The covid-19 hotline will also be closed saturday and sunday.
