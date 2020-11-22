Crawford Memorial Hospital Restrictions

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 22 seconds ago

Back in the wabash valley... another hospital is tightening visitor restrictions.

Crawford memorial hospital in robinson, illinois is imposing the changes due to the pandemic.

This means patients in the in-patient wing... obstetrics-gynecological unit... and emergency department will be allowed only 1-visitor.

This visitor has to be the same during a patient's entire hospital stay.

Surgical patients will not be allowed any visitors -- with few exceptions.

Anyone under 18 cannot visit the hospital... and anyone with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit.

Everyone will be screened and must