Family to offer Thanksgiving meal at park Thursday

Terre a terre haute couple is making sure people have "all the fixin's" on thanksgiving day.

From turkey... to wonderful deserts... "johney owens" and "kandi hayne" plan to serve up a plate of all of this.

Theyr'e doing it here at gilbert park.

They're also providing folks with mask and gloves.

We spoke with the couple about why they decided to do this.

"owens" says the season of giving should be year round... not just for the holidays.

"don't nobody deserve to starve, you know, everybody deserves to eat.

My grandmother always told me to be a giving person and feed someone if they're hungry."

You can catch the couple out at gilbert park from 5 to 7 thursday evening.