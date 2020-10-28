Send packages early this year

Global  
 

Head to walmart-dot-com.

You'll want to make sure your gifts arrive in time to be placed under the tree!

The united states postal service is encouraging you to get your packages and cards mailed early this year.

U-s-p-s is expecting a lot more mail due to covid-19.

More people will be staying home so they won't be able to hand over gifts in person.

Sunday delivery will be expanded starting next weekend.

U-s-p-s reports peak shipping season is the 2-weeks before christmas.

Here are some important deadlines to keep in mind if you want gifts to arrive in time for christmas.

December 15th is the deadline for "retail ground services."

"first class" mail needs to go out by december 18th.

The "priority" mail deadline is december 19th... and... the "priority mail express" deadline




