Dolly Deadly Movie (2016) - Justin Moore, Kimberly West-Carroll, Jay Sosnicki

Dolly Deadly Movie (2016) - Plot synopsis: A young boy from the trailer park can't take another moment of ridicule from his family and peers.

With support from his beloved dollies... he sets out for blood.

Genre: Comedy, Drama Director: Heidi Moore Writers: Heidi Moore, Heidi Moore, Heidi Moore Stars: Justin Moore, Kimberly West-Carroll, Jay Sosnicki