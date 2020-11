Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem in ATP Final



Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by storming back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London’s last ATP Finals on Sunday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

