ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Trailer Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:57s - Published ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Trailer ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A meek, unassuming mail clerk refuses to kiss his boss' ass, and goes underground to lead a revolution against the corporate world. Starring Emonjay Brown, Reuel Belt, Shani Drake, Dan Bailey, Michael Berckart, Jonny Haug, Erica Howard, Sarah Jarman, James Schueller, Kyle Vonn Elzey. Directed by Aline Andrade and Michael Rivera. 0

