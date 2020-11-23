Feliz NaviDAD Movie - Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, Paulina Chávez

Feliz NaviDAD Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: David Morales (Mario Lopez), an Arizona high school principal and single dad, has lost the holiday spirit after also losing his wife a few years ago during the Christmas season.

Now, David will do anything to avoid Christmas so he moonlights as a delivery driver during the holidays.

But this year David’s 14-year-old daughter, Noel (Paulina Chavez), and his live-in sister, Marissa (Marycarmen Lopez), are determined to bring the yuletide spirit back to the family and, with a little luck, also help David find love again via online dating.

So when Sophie (AnnaLynne McCord), a witty musician and customer on David’s delivery route, swipes right on him, something magical happens between them.

Director: Melissa Joan Hart Writer: Peter Murrieta Stars: Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, Paulina Chávez