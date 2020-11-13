Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA launches satellite

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:31s - Published
NASA launches satellite
Sentinel-6 will orbit for over 5 years evaluating sea levels.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NASA to launch satellite to track rising sea levels

NASA to launch satellite to track rising sea levels This illustration shows the rear of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich spacecraft in orbit above Earth...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPRcbs4.comDNAnewKerala.comengadget


Retreating Glacier Presents Landslide Threat, Tsunami Risk in Alaskan Fjord

Retreating Glacier Presents Landslide Threat, Tsunami Risk in Alaskan Fjord Greenbelt MD (SPX) Nov 16, 2020 Using NASA satellite imagery and software processing approaches, a...
Terra Daily - Published

NASA successfully launches Sentinel-6 satellite on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to monitor global sea levels -- watch

The spacecraft is named after Michael Freilich who passed away in August 2020 and was a former...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNAnewKerala.comUSATODAY.com



Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX and NASA updates [Video]

SpaceX and NASA updates

SpaceX astronauts and journey going well. NASA plan satellite launch.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:48Published
Sonic Boom Alert: SpaceX To Launch NASA Satellite From Vandenberg AFB Saturday Morning [Video]

Sonic Boom Alert: SpaceX To Launch NASA Satellite From Vandenberg AFB Saturday Morning

Residents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties may hear several sonic booms when Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launches a NASA satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday morning near Lompoc...

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:32Published
Moon’s Shadow and Reflection of the Sun Meet on Earth’s Surface in Amazing Video [Video]

Moon’s Shadow and Reflection of the Sun Meet on Earth’s Surface in Amazing Video

During a solar eclipse in 2016, Japan’s Himawari-8 satellite captured the sun’s reflection and the moon’s shadow as they briefly met on Earth’s surface.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published