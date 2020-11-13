NASA launches satellite

SpaceX and NASA updatesSpaceX astronauts and journey going well. NASA plan satellite launch.
Sonic Boom Alert: SpaceX To Launch NASA Satellite From Vandenberg AFB Saturday MorningResidents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties may hear several sonic booms when Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launches a NASA satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday morning near Lompoc...
Moon’s Shadow and Reflection of the Sun Meet on Earth’s Surface in Amazing VideoDuring a solar eclipse in 2016, Japan’s Himawari-8 satellite captured the sun’s reflection and the moon’s shadow as they briefly met on Earth’s surface.