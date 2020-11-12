Video Credit: KEZI - Published 55 seconds ago

Oregon sees record COVID-19 cases for third straight day

A surge in coronavirus cases -- takes oregon to new dreadful heights.

Thank you for staying up with us -- im jillian smukler.

For the third day in a row -- oregon has set a*new one day record for new cases.

Today health officials reported one thousand five hundred and nine new cases.

That beats the*old record set just*yesterday -- of more than 13 hundred -- which beat the*old record set the day before of more than 12 hundred.

You get the idea -- the virus is spreading quickly.

Here's where things stand tonight.

Thankfully -- hospitalizations are down a little bit.

The latest data shows 412 people are in the hospital with covid-19.

Seven more deaths were reported today -- bringing the death