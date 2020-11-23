Doctor sued over alleged relationship with patient's wife
Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Doctor sued over alleged relationship with patient's wife
Was injured in the crash.
A bend man is sueing his doctor who allegedly had a relationship with his*wife.
In a newly-filed lawsuit & pierson tone says he was experiencing depression from his failing marriage.
So -- he went to a physician and received counseling and a prescription for marijuana and c-b-d.
But the bulletin reports?that tone claims -- the doctor -- ronald rosen -- was having an affair with his wife all along.
Tone is seeking two point nine million dollars from rosen for professional negligence.
The suit says because of rosen's behavior -- tone had emotional distress including the loss of his marriage and emotional and social destruction of