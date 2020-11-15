High School Football: Van Wert Cougars Claim First State Title in School History

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 9 minutes ago

The Van Wert High School football team overcame a two touchdown deficit on its way to the first state championship in school history on Sunday.

That's just one of several big games we'll see down at lucas oil stadium next weekend..the i-h-s-a-a football state finals are now just five days away..meanwhile, ohio wrapping up its high school football season on sunday, as one of our local squads makes a little bit of history..???we make our way over to massillon... van wert taking on lake catholic in the division four state championship game..

???pick it up late fourth quarter... cougars driving down by a touchdown... owen treece buying all kinds of time... eventually finds a wide open nate jackson in the endzone..

The junior hauls it in... game tied at 28..

???ensuing possession... lake catholic with a chance to win it, but the pass is picked off by dru johnson..???cougars drive down the field again... and with less than 10 seconds to play, damon mccrcken gives the cougars their first state title in school history..

???van wert wins a thriller, 31-28 your final..

Congrats to the cougs!

