Families planning for limited Thanksgiving gatherings

With the CDC advising against travel, many families are preparing to spend Thanksgiving with just immediate family or other small groups.

Cdc guidelines recommend celebrating thanksgiving virtually or only with people in your own household.

If you are gathering-- you should wear masks, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.

Outdoor gatherings are suggested.

But if you'll be indoors- experts say, keep windows open, make sure the air filters are clean and consider investing in air purifiers.

With all these guidelines -- it's easy to say this thanksgiving may be unlike any other.

In fact -- quite different if you follow them.

Guys, the cdc says that more than one million coronavirus cases have been reported in the last seven days in the united states... and recommending people postpone travel ... a disappointment for many who say they think family when they think thanksgiving "thanksgiving, when you think about thanksgiving, you're thinking about family.

And when you're thinking about family, you're thinking about thanksgiving and it's hand in hand."

This thursday -- families across the country will gathered -- either virtual or in a limited capacity -- to celebrate thanksgiving.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge around the nation -- people seem to be heading the warnings and limiting their gatherings.

Matthew darnell said sunday that his thanksgiving crowd this year will down to fewer than 10 -- in years past it was closer to 40.

"we're really not gonna have anybody there, it's just gonna be super immediate family and probably like eight people, that's it."

Other people i caught up with at big spring park echoed the same message.

"we have a big family a normal gathering would consist of probably 50 people gathering, so we won't be doing nothing like that this year."

Liles said his family had not planned to travel this year -- which makes things easier in his effort to keep his family safe.

The american automobile association estimates a 10 percent drop in total thanksgiving travel this year -- projecting that air travel will be down nearly 50 percent from 20-19...with car travel also dropping though only about four percent.

"we were going to georgia but now were staying at home."

Kendee says her family had planned to drive to the peach state to celebrate the holiday.

Her mother adding they had planned to join a group of about 15 to 20 others but made the decision friday to stay home and spend it with immediate family.

"because all the cases for corona is going up."

While those i spoke to were a little bummed that they aren't going to get to spend the holiday with their usual groups -- they said having those larger gathering is something to look forward to and making them grateful for what they've been able to have in the past.

Live in huntsville, max cohan waay 31 news....