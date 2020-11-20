Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:37s - Published
President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election.

Gloria Tso reports.

President Donald Trump's legal team has parted ways with Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor who has aided his flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election.

In a statement released on Sunday, Trump's other campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own... She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team." The announcement comes just a day after a judge dismissed the Trump campaign's bid to halt officials in Pennsylvania from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Last week, Powell had claimed without evidence at a news conference that electronic voting systems had somehow flipped millions of votes from Trump to Biden.

"It can set and run an algorithm that probably ran all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to President Biden, which we might never have uncovered had the votes for President Trump not been so overwhelming in so many of these states that it broke the algorithm that had been plugged into the system." Trump allegedly expressed concern after the conference that Powell's claims were too outlandish, according to a source familiar with the discussions Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With Biden set to take office on January 20, Trump's effort to overturn the election results is losing steam and running out of time.

His attempts to thwart the certification of vote tallies have also failed in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona so far.




