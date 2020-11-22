Update: Stabbing At San Jose's Grace Baptist Church; At Least Two Dead; Suspect In Custody
Joe Vazquez report on fatal stabbing at church in San Jose that left at least two people dead Sunday night (11-22-2020)
Tim Melia blanks San Jose in shootout, Sporting KC advances
Curfew Violations in South Bay Will Be Lightly Enforced, Police SayAs California's 10 p.m. curfew neared Saturday, people in San Jose questioned its effectiveness and police said enforcement will be light. Da Lin reports. (11-21-20)
Second Harvest Food Bank Hands Out Meals in San JoseHundreds of struggling families in the South Bay have food on the table tonight thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank. Devin Fehely reports. (11-21-20)