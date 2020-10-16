France: Ex-President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is standing trial in Paris on corruption charges.
Former French President Nikolas Sarkozy due in court on corruption chargesThe former French President Nikolas Sarkozy is due to appear in court on corruption charges that could see him go to jail for up to ten years if proven.View on euronews
France - Sarkozy probe: Ex-President under investigation in Libya financing case
