Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France: Ex-President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
France: Ex-President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption

France: Ex-President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is standing trial in Paris on corruption charges.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicolas Sarkozy Nicolas Sarkozy

Trial of ex-president Sarkozy a landmark for France

 Nicolas Sarkozy is going on trial accused of corruption linked to his 2007 campaign funding.
BBC News
Former French President Nikolas Sarkozy due in court on corruption charges [Video]

Former French President Nikolas Sarkozy due in court on corruption charges

The former French President Nikolas Sarkozy is due to appear in court on corruption charges that could see him go to jail for up to ten years if proven.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:52Published

Nicolas Sarkozy in dock as ‘historic trial’ over corruption finally begins

 The former French president is accused of receiving illicit funds and influence peddling Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, will make history on..
WorldNews
France - Sarkozy probe: Ex-President under investigation in Libya financing case [Video]

France - Sarkozy probe: Ex-President under investigation in Libya financing case

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:21Published

Paris Paris Capital of France

US election: Trump slams Paris accord global climate agreement

 President Donald Trump railed against the Paris climate accord on Sunday, telling world leaders at a virtual summit that the agreement was designed to cripple..
New Zealand Herald

G20 Summit: India exceeding Paris climate targets, says PM Modi

 India has taken several measures like elimination of single-use plastics, expansion of forest cover to check the climate change.
DNA

Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin

 President Donald Trump railed against the Paris climate accord on Sunday, telling world leaders at a virtual summit that the agreement was designed to cripple..
WorldNews
G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord [Video]

G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord

U.S. President Donald Trump used his final G20 summit to defend his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

An heiress, a judge and a job: France's Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Monday accused of trying to bribe a judge...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comHindu


Trial of ex-president Sarkozy a landmark for France

Nicolas Sarkozy is going on trial accused of corruption linked to his 2007 campaign funding.
BBC News - Published

Sarkozy stands trial accused of seeking to bribe judge

Case against former president seen as test of France’s anti-corruption investigators
FT.com - Published