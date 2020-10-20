Global  
 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge discuss experiences of parenthood

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
The Duke of Cambridge has voiced concerns about fathers who “just don’t knowwhat to do” during a chat with men whose parenting skills have been supportedby a charity.

William said he worried some fathers “don’t know where to go”for help, as he and Kate spoke to the group who have attended fatherhoodcourses run by Future Men, a London-based charity providing guidance to menand boys.

The duchess has made championing the early years development ofchildren one of the main pillars of her public work and the results of herlandmark national survey about the issue are expected in the coming days.


