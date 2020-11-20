Former Assam CM Gogoi's health condition 'very critical': Gauhati Hospital

Former chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorated on November 21 and he was critical, informed Abhijeet Sharma, Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on November 22. He said, "Last evening former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorated so we intubated him, he was critical yesterday. His AGB (arterial blood gas) test and parameters are slightly better today."
Ahead of local body polls, a woman from Assam's Lakhimpur is contesting the Kerala local body polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Meet Munmi, who married to a man in Kannur's Iritty panchayat. While speaking to ANI, Munmi said, "PM Modi has made several schemes for us. Some of these schemes are not reaching to the poor families. I am contesting the election as a BJP candidate, to try and bring these schemes to my village."
On Day 3 of Chhath Puja, devotees across the country offered prayers to sun god. Rituals were performed at crowded Patna College Ghat. Devotees at Assi Ghat in Varanasi took holy dip in Ganga on the auspicious day. People also offered prayer at ghats in Guwahati. Restrictions have been imposed this year in several cities due to extant COVID situation.
Arrangements are almost done for Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of River Gomti in Lucknow on November 20. This year four-day festival will be celebrated amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath Puja is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees take a holy dip in river and offer 'argh' to the Sun. Chhath Puja usually witnessed huge crowd but this year amid pandemic, people decided not to celebrate with usual fanfare. Festive dais is all set to welcome devotees to offer prayers in Assam's Guwahati today. Devotees need to follow COVID SOPs while offering puja.
Days after a Shiv Sena leader was caught on camera asking the owner of the Karachi Sweets in Mumbai to change the shop's name, triggering massive controversy, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra..
CNN reports that Harvey Weinstein has a fever and is being monitored by medical staff in prison.
A joint statement about his condition was released by publicist Juda Englemeyer and his NYS Health Rep..