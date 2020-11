'Textbook performance from a Mourinho side' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:48s - Published 5 minutes ago 'Textbook performance from a Mourinho side' Former Manchester United and Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich was impressed by the Spurs set-up in their weekend win over Manchester City and says Jose Mourinho's side 'controlled the game from a defensive perspective'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like