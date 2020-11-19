Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective
A vaccine developed at Oxford University has shown to have 90% effectiveness in preventing coronavirus.
British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data showsA coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data.
Matt Hancock gives details of coronavirus vaccine rolloutHealth Secretary Matt Hancock discusses the roll-out of the new coronavirusvaccine, with the Oxford vaccine proving 70% effective.
Oxford University vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographicOxford University this morning announced more promising news in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine. The results from Phase 2 of its AZD122 vaccine trial, published in the Lancet on Thursday, show..