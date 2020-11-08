Global  
 

Netanyahu met MBS, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia: Israeli media

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:56s - Published
Reports say Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with the Saudi crown prince and US secretary of state.


