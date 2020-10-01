Liverpool FC The End Of The Storm Documentary Movie

Liverpool FC The End Of The Storm Documentary Movie - Official Trailer - Featuring unprecedented access to #LiverpoolFootballClub, #TheEndOfTheStorm is the gripping feature-length inside story of the 2019/20 #PremierLeague winning season.

In a year when all sports came to a standstill, fans of Liverpool Football Club finally saw their team lift the trophy that had eluded them for 30 long years.

Seen through the eyes of manager Jurgen Klopp, his first team players including Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, join passionate #Liverpool fans from around the world – THE END OF THE STORM celebrates of one of sports most historic triumphs.

