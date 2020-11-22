Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Shows It Is 'Highly Effective'

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:26s - Published
AstraZeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Shows It Is 'Highly Effective'

AstraZeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Shows It Is 'Highly Effective'

The drugmaker says late-stage trials show promising results, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is 70% effective data shows

Though the late stage trial results showed an efficacy of 70% on average, up to 90% of people can be...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •FT.comCBC.caNew Zealand HeraldBusiness InsiderNYTimes.comSydney Morning HeraldCBS News


Alert: AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were “highly effective’’ in preventing disease

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were “highly...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNew Zealand HeraldBusiness InsiderNYTimes.comCBS News


DAX Rises On Vaccine Optimism

German stocks advanced Monday on optimism over the possibility of an early rollout of coronavirus...
RTTNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective [Video]

Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective

A vaccine developed at Oxford University has shown to have 90% effectiveness in preventing coronavirus.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:19Published
British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows [Video]

British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows

A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
FDA To Discuss Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

FDA To Discuss Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

An FDA advisory committee will meet next month to discuss an emergency use authorization. The emergency use authorization would be for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week, Pfizer said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published