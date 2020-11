The Reagans S01E03

The Reagans 1x03 - next on episode 3 season 1 - SHOWTIME Documentary Series Plot synopsis: The triumph of both Reagans is explored as Ronald sets about undoing the New Deal and Great Society, setting off a political chain reaction that reverberates to this day.

Nancy struggles with her image, as does Ronald.

Watch new episodes on Sundays at 8/7c on SHOWTIME.

#SHOWTIME #TheReagans