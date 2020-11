Megan Fox and her rapper and actor beau Machine Gun Kelly took their new romance to the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Music lovers, rejoice: The 2020 American Music Awards are finally here! The red carpet is already...

Lewis Capaldi makes a funny pose for the cameras while walking the red carpet at the 2020 American...

Megan Fox just made her official red carpet debut with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly! The two stepped...