Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Elect Joe Biden to announce picks

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:20s - Published
President Elect Joe Biden to announce picks

President Elect Joe Biden to announce picks

President Elect Joe Biden is expected to announce his cabinet picks.

One of the people being Anthony Blinken for Secretary of State.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

First round of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Cabinet picks on November 24

US President-elect Joe Biden's first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on November 24 amid the thick...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Denver Post


President-elect Joe Biden to announce Cabinet picks Tuesday

President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsBelfast Telegraph


Biden's 1st Cabinet Picks Expected Tuesday Amid Road Blocks

President-elect Joe Biden's first Cabinet picks are coming Tuesday and planning is underway for a...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayNewsySBS



Related videos from verified sources

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source [Video]

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published
Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election [Video]

Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election

Meanwhile, as CBS News’ Chip Reid reports, there is a growing chorus of Republicans frustrated by President Trump’s refusal to admit defeat.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:05Published