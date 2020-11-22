President Elect Joe Biden to announce picks
President Elect Joe Biden is expected to announce his cabinet picks.
One of the people being Anthony Blinken for Secretary of State.
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: sourceJoe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney PowellPresident Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.
Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest ElectionMeanwhile, as CBS News’ Chip Reid reports, there is a growing chorus of Republicans frustrated by President Trump’s refusal to admit defeat.