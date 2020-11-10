Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Pfizer vaccine couldbegin being rolled out in December. Health Secretary Matt Hancock hasannounced that the Pfizer vaccine could begin being rolled out in December. MrHancock told a No 10 press conference the company had already begun submittingdata to the regulator and would submit its full data in the coming days.
The seismic change in how we live our lives and use of the Internet has prompted a proliferation of e-crimes. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have converted a part of our home into a workplace. We are connecting to global servers and downloading data from our home networks. In this latest episode of In Focus, Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor speaks with Shibabrata Bhaumik, Founder and CEO of PayQ and Abheek Dutta, Senior Vice President, The Henson Group about how cyber crooks are capitalizing on anxieties and fears triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial atthe University of Oxford, praised the data from the trial, suggesting that itcould have an impact on asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through.

His comments come as a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing the virus.