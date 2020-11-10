Global  
 

Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year.

The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock discusses the roll-out of the new coronavirusvaccine, with the Oxford vaccine proving 70% effective.

Covid-19: UK setting up vaccine centres ready for roll-out - Matt Hancock

 The health secretary says vaccination could begin next month if a jab is approved by the regulator.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterates Prime Minister's support for HomeSecretary Priti Patel, suggesting that he does not think she broke theministerial code.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Pfizer vaccine couldbegin being rolled out in December. Health Secretary Matt Hancock hasannounced that the Pfizer vaccine could begin being rolled out in December. MrHancock told a No 10 press conference the company had already begun submittingdata to the regulator and would submit its full data in the coming days.

Pregnant women haven't been included in promising COVID vaccine trials

 Vaccine trials have had promising results, but a lack of testing makes it unclear whether they'll be safe for those who are pregnant.
 
The seismic change in how we live our lives and use of the Internet has prompted a proliferation of e-crimes. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have converted a part of our home into a workplace. We are connecting to global servers and downloading data from our home networks. In this latest episode of In Focus, Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor speaks with Shibabrata Bhaumik, Founder and CEO of PayQ and Abheek Dutta, Senior Vice President, The Henson Group about how cyber crooks are capitalizing on anxieties and fears triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial atthe University of Oxford, praised the data from the trial, suggesting that itcould have an impact on asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through. His comments come as a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing the virus. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The vaccine was 90% effective if administered at a half dose and then at a full dose and 62% effective if administered in two full doses.View on euronews

Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca has an average efficacy of 70.4..
Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca says Oxford vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

 AstraZeneca said today that late stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective" in preventing disease.The results..
AstraZeneca says its COVID vaccine "highly effective" in late trials

 It's third drugmaker to report such results in two weeks. AstraZeneca developed its vaccine along with Oxford University.
Covid-19: Govt may get Oxford shots in Jan-Feb, at 50% of MRP

 India is likely to get the first lot of anti-Covid shots in late January-early February. This will be possible as India plans to give Serum Institute of India..
Facebook Censorship and the Atlantic Council

 First published on October 14, 2018. Yesterday we witnessed one of the greatest Facebook account and page purges since its formation over a decade ago. In total,..
ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Patrick Quinn Dead at 37

 Patrick Quinn -- who co-created the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge -- has died. Quinn passed away Sunday after a 7-year-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis..
Oxford Scientists Slam Facebook Over 'Censorship' Over COVID Mask-Wearing Article

 Two Oxford scientists have skewered Facebook, claiming the company is engaged in anti-democratic censorship by flagging their article on mask-wearing "false..
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is effective in preventing the...
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government and NHS are working on a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The health secretary has asked the NHS to be ready to deploy COVID-19 vaccine from start of December

