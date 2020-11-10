Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year.

The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used.

Report by Alibhaiz.

