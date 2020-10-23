Global  
 

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.


Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss urges Sky and BT to fix schedule

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warns "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about..
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win [Video]

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home league matches without defeat –eclipsing the great team of the late 1970s and early 1980s – with Diogo Jotaand Roberto Firmino on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Leicester after JonnyEvans’ early own goal. Jota also reached his own personal milestone, becomingthe first Liverpool player to score in his first four top-flight leagueappearances at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview

A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward about conduct

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward Mohamed Salah about his conduct after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.
BBC News

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin reaches 10 goals [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin reaches 10 goals

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulls ahead of his rivals with a brace at Fulham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Leicester outclassed as Liverpool remain team to beat in title race

 Liverpool outclass Leicester City to show they remain the team to beat in the Premier League title race, writes Phil McNulty.
BBC News

Liverpool go second with convincing win over Leicester

 Liverpool produce an assured win over Leicester at Anfield to move level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham.
BBC News

Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe sent off in goalless draw

 Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is sent off for a headbutt as Leeds' wasteful finishing costs them a Premier League victory.
BBC News

Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City [Video]

Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City

Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso handed Spurs astatement victory despite Pep Guardiola’s men dominating possession.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Has Jose Mourinho won over the Tottenham fans?

 He was not a popular appointment, but has Jose Mourinho's performance during his first year won over the Spurs support?
BBC News

'Fans felt we were doing a deal with the devil' - so has Mourinho won over Tottenham support?

 He was not a popular appointment, but has Jose Mourinho's performance during his first year won over the Spurs support?
BBC News

Leicester's 'forgotten' blitz to be marked 80 years on

 On 19 November 1940 Luftwaffe bombers attacked, killing 108 people and damaging large parts of the city.
BBC News

Covid: Leicester's lockdown Diwali 'is like our Christmas gone'

 Leicester's Golden Mile is usually buzzing for the festival but things are very different this year.
BBC News
Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top

Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League this weekend fromNovember 6-8. Title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City drew at the Etihad toleave Leicester top of the pile after Gameweek eight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester [Video]

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester

Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Tottenham 2-0 Man City: Son Heung-min and Giovani lo Celso send Spurs top

 Tottenham move top of the Premier League as Jose Mourinho's side claim a hard-fought victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
BBC News

Jurgen Klopp to break stunning record set under Bob Paisley if Liverpool don’t lose to Leicester… but Reds must be warned as Foxes ended run last time

Jurgen Klopp’s incredible Liverpool team can write even more history on Sunday when Leicester visit...
talkSPORT - Published

‘A real test’: Ian Wright predicts Liverpool FC v Leicester City

Ian Wright has claimed that Liverpool FC are set for a “real test” of their Premier League title...
The Sport Review - Published

Top 5: Premier League players of the weekend including Arsenal and Liverpool stars

The Premier League returned following the last international break of 2020 with eight matches across...
Shoot - Published


Player of the Weekend: Kane Vs Jota [Video]

Player of the Weekend: Kane Vs Jota

Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith debate the best player of the Premier League weekend - with Warnock backing Spurs forward Harry Kane, while Smith favoured in-form Liverpool man Diogo Jota.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Klopp: My boys were on fire [Video]

Klopp: My boys were on fire

Jurgen Klopp lauds his Liverpool team following their 3-0 win over Leicester to move up to second in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Jose: Top of the league not an obsession for me [Video]

Jose: Top of the league not an obsession for me

Jose Mourinho says it is not an 'obsession' for Spurs to be top of the Premier League, insisting he is more interested in obtaining results week on week.

Credit: Sky Sports UK