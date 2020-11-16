|
|
|
Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President
President-elect Biden turned 78 years old on Friday November 20th.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Donald Trump throughout the election campaign, made an issue of Joe Biden's age, who turned 78 years...
DNA - Published
Also reported by •CTV News •VOA News •Zee News
|
President-elect Joe Biden is set to outline his plans to revive the nation's economy in the midst of...
New Zealand Herald - Published
Also reported by •Zee News •Just Jared
|
President Cyril Ramaphosa is hopeful of a strong relationship between the US and Africa following his...
News24 - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source
Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
|
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell
President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37Published
|
|