Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President
President-elect Biden turned 78 years old on Friday November 20th.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Wells Fargo announces new campaign to help Americans in need during the pandemic

 Only on "CBS This Morning," Bill Daley, vice chairman of public affairs for Wells Fargo and former White House chief of staff to President Obama, announces a new..
CBS News

Biden to name Jake Sullivan as national security adviser

 Sullivan has been advising Biden on domestic policy but has an extensive foreign policy background.
CBS News

More Republicans acknowledge Biden's victory, as two key states set to certify election results

 Michigan and Pennsylvania are expected on Monday to certify their election results declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in both states. Meanwhile,..
CBS News

Biden expected to announce Antony Blinken, Linda Thomas-Greenfield to high-level positions

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce his Cabinet picks as early as Tuesday, with longtime aide Antony Blinken anticipated as his choice for..
CBS News
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump [Video]

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

President elect Joe Biden turns 78, to become oldest US President to occupy White House

Donald Trump throughout the election campaign, made an issue of Joe Biden's age, who turned 78 years...
DNA - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsVOA NewsZee News


US election: What President-elect Joe Biden plans to do next

US election: What President-elect Joe Biden plans to do next President-elect Joe Biden is set to outline his plans to revive the nation's economy in the midst of...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsJust Jared


News24.com | Cyril Ramaphosa and US president-elect Joe Biden discuss strengthening ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hopeful of a strong relationship between the US and Africa following his...
News24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source [Video]

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published
Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election [Video]

Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election

Meanwhile, as CBS News’ Chip Reid reports, there is a growing chorus of Republicans frustrated by President Trump’s refusal to admit defeat.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:05Published