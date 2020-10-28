Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday. The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said NCB should target arresting drug traffickers. Watch the full video for more details.
A court in Mumbai has sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to 14-day judicial custody till December 04 in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. The couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested after 15 hours of interrogation on November 22. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took both of them for the medical examination. Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by NCB including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. NCB started probing entertainment industry after Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by NCB including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Bollywood actors were spotted in the Mumbai's Film City. Love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted in an affluent suburb Khar. 'Filhall' fame Nupur Sanon was snapped outside a pet clinic in Bandra with her dog. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also clicked in Bandra. The actress was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Chhalaang'. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi waved at the paparazzi from the shooting complex. The duo will be seen in Shakun Batra's next. 'Khaali Peeli' actress Ananya Panday was snapped in Bandra.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Pakistan's Karachi will be a part of India one day. The former Maharashtra CM's remark came while he was responding to Bandra sweet shop row. "We are believers of the concept of 'Akhand Bharat'. We believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day," Fad navis said. Recently, video of a Sena leader asking a sweet shop owner to change its name went viral. The incident had taken place at Karachi Sweets located in Mumbai's Bandra West. In the video, Nitin Nandgaokar could be heard asking the shop owner to drop the word 'Karachi'. The Sena leader also told the sweet shop owner that Karachi reminds one of Pakistan. Nandgaokar further insisted on changing the sweet shop's name to something 'Marathi'. Later, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had taken to Twitter and called the demand futile. Raut had clarified that changing the shop’s name was not the party's official stance. Karachi Sweets is an almost 60-year-old shop located in Mumbai's Bandra.
Tour and travel operators from Maharashtra have initiated an "Unlock Kashmir Tourism Campaign" with support from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department. Around 70 members of travel operators, writers and journalists from Mumbai visited Kashmir. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, tourism industry in JandK took a temporary hit. Hence the Tourism Department of JandK supported the initiative to invite renowned tour operators and writers from Mumbai as an innovative method to promote the derailed tourism sector in the valley.
Bollywood actors graced talent company executive Bunty Sachdeva's house for the Diwali bash. Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday post for paparazzi outside Sachdeva's house. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also snapped at his house. Celebrities were seen donning face masks. While COVID-19 played a spoilsport this year, entertainment industry was still abuzz with festive zeal.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia's first film together. Fans were happy to see Ranbir and Alia together. They also expressed excitement to watch Brahmastra. Earlier this month, the duo was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
Asif Basra, who starred in web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died at 53. The actor was found dead in a private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala. Police said that a forensic team is at the spot and they are probing the matter. Reports say that Asif had been living in a rented house in McLeodganj for the last 5 years. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was among the first from the industry to react to Asif's death. The actor was last seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages. Asif also starred as a senior executive in a media house in Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok. Asif also acted in films like Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Krrish 3, etc. Asif also starred in foreign productions like Quicksand and Outsourced. The 53-year-old actor also played a cameo in One Night with the King.
Rajkummar Rao dons the avatar of a small town P.T. teacher in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, his second film which released on OTT this Diwali. Stressing on the importance of physical education see if this offering impresses or fails to leave a mark in our movie review.
Actor Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, the actor talks about their upcoming movie Chhalaang. Chhalaang is Nushratt’s first OTT release. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon session in Juhu. She was seen wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of virus. Gauahar Khan and actor Zaid Darbar were spotted at Mumbai airport. Mrunal Thakur was also spotted in Bandra.
