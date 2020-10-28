Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

Bandra sweet shop row: 'Karachi will be part of India one day,' says Fadnavis



BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Pakistan's Karachi will be a part of India one day. The former Maharashtra CM's remark came while he was responding to Bandra sweet shop row. "We are believers of the concept of 'Akhand Bharat'. We believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day," Fad navis said. Recently, video of a Sena leader asking a sweet shop owner to change its name went viral. The incident had taken place at Karachi Sweets located in Mumbai's Bandra West. In the video, Nitin Nandgaokar could be heard asking the shop owner to drop the word 'Karachi'. The Sena leader also told the sweet shop owner that Karachi reminds one of Pakistan. Nandgaokar further insisted on changing the sweet shop's name to something 'Marathi'. Later, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had taken to Twitter and called the demand futile. Raut had clarified that changing the shop’s name was not the party's official stance. Karachi Sweets is an almost 60-year-old shop located in Mumbai's Bandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970