AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective

U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease.

AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine 90% effective [Video]

AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.

Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December [Video]

Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year. The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca has an average efficacy of 70.4..
Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca says Oxford vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

 AstraZeneca said today that late stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective" in preventing disease.The results..
Phase 2 results of Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine trial show promising results

 Scientists in England say the latest results of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine show it's safe and provokes an immune response. It joins a growing list of vaccine..
Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly [Video]

Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly

A new study reveals a COVID-19 vaccine under development in England safely promotes an immune response against the virus. According to UPI, the vaccine is in Phase 2 of clinical trials with Astra Zeneca, and is particularly effective in elderly recipients who are over age 70. Researchers say the finding of the 'robust' responses in older people in their study is both significant and encouraging.

Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri [Video]

Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri

The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the disease. Professor Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford Vaccine Group, praised the results, but said they do not have an impact on what his team are working on. Oxford University teamed up with AstraZeneca to develop their own Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Oxford vaccine chief: Jab up to 90% effective against Covid-19 [Video]

Oxford vaccine chief: Jab up to 90% effective against Covid-19

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial atthe University of Oxford, praised the data from the trial, suggesting that itcould have an impact on asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Ashworth: Government needs plan to rollout Covid vaccine [Video]

Ashworth: Government needs plan to rollout Covid vaccine

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through. His comments come as a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing the virus. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective [Video]

Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective

The vaccine was 90% effective if administered at a half dose and then at a full dose and 62% effective if administered in two full doses.View on euronews

Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca says Oxford vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

AstraZeneca said today that late stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford...
Oxford vaccine news offers hope as COVID-19 spikes prompt school closures and business restrictions

New York City public schools are closed after the city reached a 3% positivity rate in coronavirus...
British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows [Video]

British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows

A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data.

SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020 [Video]

SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020

Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the..

Oxford University vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographic [Video]

Oxford University vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographic

Oxford University this morning announced more promising news in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine. The results from Phase 2 of its AZD122 vaccine trial, published in the Lancet on Thursday, show..

