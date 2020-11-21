Global  
 

Prince William and Duchess Catherine's dog has died

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:34s
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are mourning the loss of their pet pooch Lupo, whom they have revealed sadly passed away last week.


