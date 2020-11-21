|
Prince William and Duchess Catherine's dog has died
Prince William and Duchess Catherine's dog has died
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are mourning the loss of their pet pooch Lupo, whom they have revealed sadly passed away last week.
