What does the Oxford vaccine announcement mean for the population?

U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease.
AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year.
The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used.
Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial atthe University of Oxford, praised the data from the trial, suggesting that itcould have an impact on asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
