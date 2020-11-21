Crystal Rogers 11232020

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Human Remains found were not of Crystal Rogers, the Washington/Nelson County and the FBI is now saying about the remains found back in July,

Crystal rogers washington/nelson county the f-b-i is now saying human remains found in july..do not belong to crystal rogers.

Youll remember the remains were found close to the washington and nelson county line.

The f-b-i says d-n-a testing on the remain determined they were not rogers... but they were not able to determine who'se remains were found.

The 35-year-old mother of five went missing 20-15.

The f-b-i took over the investigation after the remains were found.

