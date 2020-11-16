Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News

Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News

As the race for a vaccine to put an end to the Coronavirus rages on, the latest drug maker to unveil positive interim data is Astrazeneca, which said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects,in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

The vaccine developed by Oxford University was 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 when it was administered as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, according to data from the late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

AstraZeneca's vaccine can also be distributed more easily because it can be kept at refrigerator temperature, unlike the drugs from Pfizer and Moderna which have to be stored frozen.

#OxfordVaccine #AstraZeneca #Covid-19


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Moderna exec says storage temperature a big advantage for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Moderna has announced that preliminary data shows its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent...
CTV News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective [Video]

AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective

U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:21Published
AstraZenaca: COVID-19 Vaccine "Highly Effective" In Late-Stage Trials [Video]

AstraZenaca: COVID-19 Vaccine "Highly Effective" In Late-Stage Trials

AstraZenaca is now the third drug company to report promising results from late-stage testing.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published
AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine 90% effective [Video]

AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published