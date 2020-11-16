Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News

As the race for a vaccine to put an end to the Coronavirus rages on, the latest drug maker to unveil positive interim data is Astrazeneca, which said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects,in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

The vaccine developed by Oxford University was 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 when it was administered as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, according to data from the late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

AstraZeneca's vaccine can also be distributed more easily because it can be kept at refrigerator temperature, unlike the drugs from Pfizer and Moderna which have to be stored frozen.

