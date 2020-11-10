|
|
|
Vaccine: 'Light at end of the tunnel'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 07:07s - Published
Vaccine: 'Light at end of the tunnel'
The Executive VP at a company creating a COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University says he sees "light at end of the tunnel".
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The governor of the Bank of England has welcomed "light at the end of the tunnel" after promising...
Sky News - Published
Also reported by •SBS
|
Moderna's candidate COVID-19 vaccine is even more effective that Pfizer's, trial results show. A...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
The boss of one of the companies leading the charge for a coronavirus vaccine has expressed hope that...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|