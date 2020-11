Vigil for Rasheed Walker: Community comes together to grieve beloved Nashville teacher Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:57s - Published 1 week ago Vigil for Rasheed Walker: Community comes together to grieve beloved Nashville teacher On Sunday the community gathered for a vigil at Hartman Park to remember a beloved Metro Schools Employee. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Metro teacher's aide killed Saturday night, is being remembered for inspiring students



The search is on for an "armed and dangerous" suspect, wanted in the murder of a Metro teacher's aide. Detectives believe Robert Smith shot and killed Rasheed Walker, while he was running away on Dr... Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:59 Published 2 weeks ago