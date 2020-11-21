Broncos Fans Share Feelings While Attending Last Home Game With Fans Allowed This Season
Denver Broncos fans will have to wait until next season to watch their team play in-person again.
Broncos Country Savors Win At Last Game With In-Person AttendanceMany Denver Broncos fans left Empower Field at Mile High celebrating a bittersweet win on Sunday.
Sunday Is The Final Broncos Game This Season Where Fans Will Be AllowedBecause of the increase of COVID-19 cases, Sunday’s Denver Broncos game against the Miami Dolphins will be the final game played in front of fans at Empower Field at Mile High this season.