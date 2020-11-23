|
|
|
ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Founder Pat Quinn Dead At 37
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Pat Quinn, co-founder of the social media ALS ice bucket challenge, died Sunday
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Mr. Quinn, who learned he had A.L.S. a month after he turned 30, was credited with helping to make...
NYTimes.com - Published
Also reported by •TMZ.com
|
The ice bucket challenge took social media by storm in 2014, making Quinn a viral sensation.
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •TMZ.com •USATODAY.com
|
Related videos from verified sources
|