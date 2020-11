In France, for example, little more than half of adults plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a recent survey.

Coronavirus: Is vaccine scepticism the next hurdle to overcome in the fight against COVID-19 ?

COVID tool helps assess Thanksgiving risk As Americans grapple with whether to have Thanksgiving gatherings, an online tool from Georgia Tech University assesses the odds of COVID-19 crashing the party. Vanessa Johnston reports.

What does the Oxford vaccine announcement mean for the population? The AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine has reported interimresults from a phase 3 trial showing the jab can prevent the majority ofpeople from developing the disease. What do these findings mean for people inthe UK being vaccinated?

The Swale district of Kent now has the highest coronavirus infection rate in England.