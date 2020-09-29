Rabada confirms support for BLM despite South Africa not taking knee

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about performance of Kagiso Rabada. Ponting said, "Kagiso Rabada is just the ultimate competitor, he loves playing the game and competing himself against some of the best batsmen in the world." "Rabada has performed exceptionally well for DC," he added.
Is this the future of business jets? South African aircraft manufacturer Pegasus Universal Aerospace has developed Pegasus Vertical Business Jet (VBJ) a lightweight hybrid passenger aircraft with vertical take-off and landing capabilities allowing to land almost anywhere. Thanks to its cool-air fan technology, it’s even safe to land on grass or on wooden decks. It's ability to landing on a multitude of surfaces eliminates the need to travel to and from an airport heavily reducing travel time for passengers. At first glance, the Pegasus VBJ looks like a typical small-size private jet for the more experienced eyes, they may notice a difference - the shape of the wings. The jet has a traditional propulsion system that allows it to take off and land on conventional runways and fly like a regular airplane but its vertical thrusters integrated into the wings achieve the necessary lift so that it can land and take off vertically. The Pegasus VBJ has a capacity for a maximum of 7 passengers.
