Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rabada confirms support for BLM despite South Africa not taking knee

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Rabada confirms support for BLM despite South Africa not taking knee

Rabada confirms support for BLM despite South Africa not taking knee

South Africa will not take the knee ahead of the upcoming white ball series against England but bowler Kagiso Rabada says he is fully behind the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada South African cricketer

DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world' [Video]

DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about performance of Kagiso Rabada. Ponting said, "Kagiso Rabada is just the ultimate competitor, he loves playing the game and competing himself against some of the best batsmen in the world." "Rabada has performed exceptionally well for DC," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

John Boyega stars in Steve McQueen's latest Small Axe film: Red, White and Blue

 Life imitates art for John Boyega as he plays a police officer fighting racism, in the same year he took centre stage at the Black Lives Matters protest.
BBC News

'In response to the moment': HBO's 'Between the World and Me' reflects summer's Black Lives Matter protests

 What can a Black person expect living in the U.S.? Watch "Between the World and Me," adapted from a stage production of Ta-Nehisi Coates' book.
USATODAY.com

Ta-Nehisi Coates and Yara Shahidi on HBO'S "Between the World and Me," Black Lives Matter

 New York Times best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates and actress Yara Shahidi discuss the HBO adaptation of Coates' acclaimed book "Between the World and Me,"..
CBS News
John Boyega feared Black Lives Matter speech would cost him movie roles [Video]

John Boyega feared Black Lives Matter speech would cost him movie roles

John Boyega had concerns his passionate Black Lives Matter speech would deter directors from casting him in their films.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

South Africa decision not to take knee before England games 'unanimous'

 South Africa say their decision not to take a knee before matches in the upcoming series against England has been taken "unanimously" as a team.
BBC News
Futuristic VTOL High-Speed Business Jet Can Land On Almost Any Surface [Video]

Futuristic VTOL High-Speed Business Jet Can Land On Almost Any Surface

Is this the future of business jets? South African aircraft manufacturer Pegasus Universal Aerospace has developed Pegasus Vertical Business Jet (VBJ) a lightweight hybrid passenger aircraft with vertical take-off and landing capabilities allowing to land almost anywhere. Thanks to its cool-air fan technology, it’s even safe to land on grass or on wooden decks. It's ability to landing on a multitude of surfaces eliminates the need to travel to and from an airport heavily reducing travel time for passengers. At first glance, the Pegasus VBJ looks like a typical small-size private jet for the more experienced eyes, they may notice a difference - the shape of the wings. The jet has a traditional propulsion system that allows it to take off and land on conventional runways and fly like a regular airplane but its vertical thrusters integrated into the wings achieve the necessary lift so that it can land and take off vertically. The Pegasus VBJ has a capacity for a maximum of 7 passengers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Zahara: Violence against women in South Africa 'a pandemic'

 Zahara, a platinum-selling singer in South Africa, talks to the BBC about surviving a violent attack.
BBC News

A South African village, a murder and a coal mine

 Was the brutal shooting of a woman linked to her campaign against an opencast mine?
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Kagiso Rabada reiterates BLM support as South Africa opt against taking knee

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada has underlined his personal commitment to the Black Lives Matter...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Don't keep quiet. It'll kill you inside' [Video]

'Don't keep quiet. It'll kill you inside'

Zahara, a platinum-selling singer in South Africa, talks to the BBC about surviving a violent attack.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:48Published
South Africa: Protesters clash outside high school over racism [Video]

South Africa: Protesters clash outside high school over racism

There have been clashes outside a South African high school where people are protesting against alleged racism. Tear gas was used outside the Cape Town school.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:51Published
Toddler stops play! England cricketer Buttler has interview interrupted by daughter [Video]

Toddler stops play! England cricketer Buttler has interview interrupted by daughter

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is interrupted by his daughter during interview ahead of their limited overs tour of South Africa.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:34Published