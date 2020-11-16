Sturgeon: Families in Scotland likely to meet for Christmas
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's "possible, likely in fact" that some households in Scotland will be able to form social bubbles over the festive period, to enable families to spend Christmas Day together.
However, she added she was aware relaxations of the restrictions carried added risks as "the virus won't take Christmas off" and would take the opportunity to spread.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year.
The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through. His comments come as a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing the virus.