Sturgeon: Families in Scotland likely to meet for Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's "possible, likely in fact" that some households in Scotland will be able to form social bubbles over the festive period, to enable families to spend Christmas Day together.

However, she added she was aware relaxations of the restrictions carried added risks as "the virus won't take Christmas off" and would take the opportunity to spread.

Report by Alibhaiz.

