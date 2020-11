Alan Rickman's diaries to be published Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:49s - Published Alan Rickman's diaries to be published The late Alan Rickman's diaries are to be published after his friend, actor Neil Pearson, secured the rights to the star's archive from his widow Rima Horton. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like