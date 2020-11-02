Global  
 

Duchess of Cambridge to announce results of study on early childhood

The Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to announce the results of her landmarkstudy on early childhood, which has had the largest-ever response to a publicsurvey of its kind.

Kate, in a video released on Kensington Palace’s socialmedia accounts, said more than half a million people had taken part in theRoyal Foundation’s “five big questions on the under-fives” research.


