Police use drones to monitor overcrowding at reopened Madrid flea market

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
The ancient and emblematic Rastro market opened its doors again on Sunday after an eight-month coronavirus-related shutdown.View on euronews


